Accra, March 16, GNA - The Kwahu Traditional Council (KTC) has called off the annual Kwahu Easter Festival and all activities associated in adherence to measures by government to stop the spread of Coronavirus.



A statement released by the KTC on Monday said public engagements with Nananom within the KTC are cancelled with the Akwasidae festival celebrated with minimal contacts and restricted to indoor traditional ceremonies.

"Appointment and visits to various Palaces in Kwahu remain suspended unless they are extremely necessary. Chiefs and people in Kwahu are advised to travel only when necessary and take extreme caution if they have to.

"Our various markets and trading centres should adhere to the strictest of hygiene and minimize contacts with people," the statement said.

The statement urged the media in Kwahu to be extremely cautious in their reportage and not to cause unnecessary fear and panic.

GNA