news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 3, GNA - Ghanaian music has taken a new dimension in recent times with musicians setting new standards with productions.

Ghanaian songstress Lady Jay has taken music to another level with her recently released six-track Extended Play (EP) titled, “Anywhere you dey”

Under the Wahala Entertainment management, Lady Jay is not a newbie in the music industry as she is known for songs like ‘Freedom’ and ‘Venus’ which were doing extremely well on

Youtube with over 84,000 views and still counting.

“Anywhere you dey” is not just a regular collection of songs but a body of work representing her journey, growth, evolution and proper understanding of music as an art.

The songs themed around love, desire, feelings, and openness; which is rare - especially in Africa where women hardly make the first ‘move’ in a relationship.

One common feature that was deployed in creating the song is the use of common words and phrases. Track two was titled, “Pimpinaa” a common term in Ghana used to express love.

Lady Jay did not just want a feature but a chemistry that will give audience the best they ever hard. Big names like Joey B, EL, Magnom and Nigeria’s Dammy Krane in their own way complimented her delivery with their verses.

Every single song on the EP is a whole atmosphere with beautiful mental images and mood. There are songs for your first-date, relaxation, weird moments and ‘doggy’ hours with your blue lights on.

All contributors including producers, songwriters, instrumentalist played their roles without any hesitation giving birth to this awesome EP that is about to take over the industry.

Lady Jay released this beautiful sound at the time some music makers are gravitating towards one-time hits. “Anywhere you dey” has the potential of crippling that system, where two of the songs on the EP, “Odo Nana” and “For you you you” finds its way to the commercial space in Ghana and beyond.

The EP is a pure manifestation of a girl’s power and the EP is available worldwide on Apple Music, Youtube, Spotify, etc.

Watch her new video (Odo Nana) below:

https://youtu.be/EvK59CRX1QQ

GNA