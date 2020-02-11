news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Feb. 11, GNA - Akwaboah has finally dropped the visuals for his ''Sanbra'' single.

"Sanbra", which translates in English as ''Time to Return'' is meant to commemorate the "Year of Return", as well as the ongoing “Beyond the Return” activities.

The video captures the sights and sounds of Ghana and its beautiful cinematography could surely make it a contender for the video of the year award.

The video, directed by Mr. Miah is a perfectly synchronized masterpiece with each frame woven together by culture, heritage, history and love for the motherland.

Renowned visualist Bob Pixel curates emotive elements in the video with tasteful drone shots and Vava of few lines Studios provides a midas editing touch.

There are already talks of a pan African remix to Sanbra featuring artists from other countries.Akwaboah has described Sanbra as his love song to Ghana as he extends his brand across Africa and the world.

The video is of high promotional value and would resonate with people connected to Ghana and Africa, especially those in the diaspora.

Link for the visuals: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxIsGSrJn14

