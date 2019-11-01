news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Nov. 1, GNA - The Music in Africa Conference for Collaborations, Exchange and Showcases (ACCES) set to be held on November 28-30, would see music industry professionals from over 50 countries converge in Accra to exchange ideas, discover new talent and create business linkages.



Global superstar and five-time Grammy nominee, Akon, is one of the leading speakers at this year's event and includes top Ghanaian musicians and experts such as Sarkodie, Efya, Samini, Kyekyeku, John Collins, Ebo Taylor, Bibie Brew and Wanlov the Kubolor.

The ACCES platform offers delegates a wide variety of activities, including carefully curated panel discussions, exhibitions, networking and pitching sessions, production workshops and showcases (live performances) by musical acts from Africa and the diaspora.

ACCES 2019 will kick off on 28 November with the Music in Africa Honorary Award ceremony where Ghanaian legends Ebo Taylor and Bibie Brew will be awarded for their outstanding contribution to their home country's music industry and that of Africa as a whole.

This year's event will feature an eclectic and bold line-up of showcasing artists. Confirmed artists are Mokoomba (Zimbabwe), Songhoy Blues (Mali), Gato Preto (Mozambique and Ghana but based in Germany), Arka'n (Togo), Sibusile Xaba (South Africa), Ifrikya Spirit (Algeria), Lúcia de Carvalho (Angola but based in France), and Bholoja (eSwatini), as well as locals Yaa Yaa, Kyekyeku & Ghanalogue Highlife, FOKN Bois, Cina Soul and FRA.

ACCES is organised by the Music In Africa Foundation, a non-profit and pan-African organisation, in partnership and with the support of Siemens Stiftung, Goethe-Institute, Reeperbahn Festival, Alliance Française, BMG, MediaSound Hamburg, the Multimedia Group, Africa Art Lines, Afrikayna, the Gold Coast Hub, the Year Of Return, the Prince Claus Fund and the ANT Mobility Grant from Pro Helvetia Johannesburg, financed by the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC).

