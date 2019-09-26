news, story, article

By Francis Ameyibor, GNA



Accra, Sept. 26, GNA – Walls along principal and ceremonial streets in Accra are to be designed with artistic beautification as part of Government’s effort to make Accra the cleanest city.

The artistic beautification being undertaking by the Accra Metropolitan Authority (AMA) forms part of Government’s ambitious project to make the national capital the cleanest city have received a major boost as Nesstra Ghana Limited, official distributor of SuvinilPaint has presented paint valued at GH¢150,000.00 towards the project.

“Accra is a beautiful lady who has been neglected without any make-up, Nesstra Ghana therefore providing the artistic make-up Suvinil Paint to bring out the elegance mother-nature has bestow on the national capital.

“We need to put the spot light on the beauty of Accra through Suvinil Paint and help craft the artistic culture of the ancient and the modern, traditional and glamorous to tell our story on various walls along principal streets of Accra, Nana Yaw Ampem-DarkoMarketing and Communications Manager of NesstraGhana Limited stated.

Nana Ampem-Darko told the Ghana News Agency Entertainment in an interview that, Nesstra Ghana believes in the national agenda to make Accra the cleanest city, “we are therefore supporting efforts being made by the Metropolitan Assembly to beautify the capital city of Ghana.

“The capital city of Ghana is the face of the country and deserves more than it current state and we must use art to attract and give our tourists an everlasting impression of Ghana. Nesstra is therefore supporting AMA to promote a healthy and presentable destination for tourism in Ghana,” he said.

He said the Nesstra collaboration with the AMA is part of its Corporate Social Responsibility project which is dubbed: “Colour for Communities,” aimed to beautify not only the major and principal edifice but also deprived communities in the capital city.

Nana Ampem-Darko explained that: “To make the dream of Accra one of the beautiful cities in the world,Nesstra Ghana is donating large quantities of ourpremium paint SUVINIL to the Assembly to embark on painting selected street walls in major suburbs of Accra.

“This donation is only for the first phase of the whole project, and we want to assure all that by the third phase of the programme, Accra will by all standards be glittered with beautify artistic paintings and colourfulwalls of some national monuments, and places of interests such as some traditional edifices among others”.

Nesstra Ghana Limited is a registered Ghanaian Company that offers products and services to the Building and Construction, as well as the Mining and Power sectors of the Ghanaian economy.

The company collaborates with world-class premium brands and offers a complete solution in these sectors.

Some of the brands Nesstra offers includes SuvinilPaint, Schneider electrical, ABB Electrical, L&T, Perkins Generators, DAB Pumps, Hilti Power Tools, Sika Construction Chemicals, and Delta Drives & Elevators.

Suvinil Paint is a premium brand that offers high-end product solution to the building and construction industry.

The paint is of highest quality, highly washable; resistance to harsh weather conditions, durable and hiding power, high Spread and coverage rate; easy application with higher Splash and Opacity rate; it is odorless, meaning after painting room is ready use without any health challenges. Suvinil paint can be applied on both interior and exterior surfaces.

Mr. Mohammed Adjei Sowah AMA Chief Executive Officer explained that the collaboration with Nesstra is a major incentives to the AMA’s recently launchedproject “Paint Accra”.

The AMA Chief Executive Officer emphasized that, branding Accra and making the site and scenery beautiful would require all stakeholders to get involvedand admonished the public to embrace this laudable project.

“That for us to achieve this beautification project, the assembly will rely heavily on the creative arts professional to execute the initiative. I believe that in making Accra beautiful, our best allies are our friends in the creative industry,” he said.

Mr. Adjei Sowah stressed the need for the private sector to join in this vision of making our cities clean and beautiful and commended Nesstra Ghana Limited and its choicest brand Suvinil Paint for their contribution and urged other companies to emulate.

GNA