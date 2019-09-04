news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Sept. 4, GNA - A total of forty (40) commercial drivers and mates, will partake in the maiden edition of the “Away Television Reality Show” slated for December.

The reality show developed by Excursion GH Limited is aimed at promoting road safety especially in the tourism sector, where transport operatives play a crucial role.

Speaking at the launch of the reality show, Mrs. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, commended transport sector operators, who had contributed massively to the growth of tourism business in the country.

“It’s obvious that in all tourist activities, transportation is very critical. The driver, therefore, finds himself in an Ambassadorial role and has the noble task of portraying the country in a very positive light to passengers he travels with,’’ she said.

She added that drivers needed to obey road regulations to ensure safe journeys across the country.

She commended Excursion GH for the innovative project, which sought to address challenges facing tourism promotion in the country.

She also revealed that her Ministry would soon roll out a project in partnership with the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to educate drivers on tourist sites and provide them with the necessary information, to be shared with passengers.

Mr Godfred Tawiah Gogo, Programme Coordinator of Excursion GH, stated that the promotion of tourism had been hampered by challenges, which include the menace of road accidents, bad sanitation practices, among others, hence the development of the “Away reality show” to help address these challenges.

He said this edutainment platform sought to tackle the challenges of tourism in a different way by making commercial drivers ambassadors of tourism and also educate them about road safety and sanitation.

Mr Prince Opoku Edusei, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), pledged the institution’s support for the show by providing the necessary assistance that would help make the show a success.

The 13-week television reality show would feature events which include touring, seminars and other social adventures aimed at exposing participating drivers and their mates on various tour destinations.

