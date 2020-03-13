news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA



Aflao (VR), March 13, GNA - Big names in Volta’s music industry will be battling it out for supremacy in the most prestigious regional awards, Volta Music Awards this Saturday, March 14, at the auditorium of the Ho Technical University (HTU).



Among the nominees for the 2020 edition are Jah Phinga who is leading with nine nominations, Keeny Ice and Agbeshie, the 2019 and 2018 artistes of the year respectively, Remy J, QwameGaby, Faffa, and Lightman.

Awards would be going to individuals and institutions from all 27 categories including Artiste of the Year, Music Video of the Year, Discovery of the Year, Traditional Troupe/Artiste of the Year, Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year and Entertainment School of the Year.

The previous editions of the Awards, saw amazing and energetic performances from artistes including Volta’s gospel music icon, Israel Nanevi Maweta and other great talents to thrill patrons who showed up on the night.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Mr. Jonathan Nii Laryea also known as Jonilar, Consultant and Publicist for Eventic Gh, Organisers of the Awards, said preparations for the big event was 99 percent ready.

He said he was expecting a massive turn out and assured patrons of amazing performances from great artistes including award-winning rapper and Volta Regime Music Group (VRMG) Boss, Edem on the night.

Mr. Paul Mensah Anku, Head of Public Relations at Eventic GH said finance had been a major challenge facing the annual event saying, the awards could not land any headline sponsor for the 2020 edition despite successful organisations in 2018 and 2019.

He thanked the few individuals and groups for supporting the award scheme and called on other stakeholders and corporate organisations to join in saying, the increasing interest and growth of the award scheme held opportunities for them.

The Volta Music Awards was instituted in 2018 by Eventic GH and their partners including Volta Regional branch of Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) to reward the efforts of musicians, individuals and institutions who are promoting music and entertainment in the Region.

