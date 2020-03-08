news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 8, GNA - Yve Digital, a distribution and online marketing company has held its third music and money conference at the Hilla Liman Hall, University of Ghana.



The conference aimed at sensitizing musicians on ways of making money through the digital online space like includes facebook, soundcloud, audiomack, among others.

Speaking to the media after the conference, Mr. Kwame Baah, Content Manager of Yve Digital, said his outfit looks to spread its tentacles across the country and teach musicians on the need to capitalize on the digital space.

"The music and money conference seeks to teach upcoming musicians and content creators the skills and tools needed to become successful in the online marketing space.

"We engaged them in topics which include branding, planning, execution and promotion techniques in the online space and hopefully it could impact significantly on their knowledge about the digital space," he said.

The music and money Workshop which started in 2019 has seen some massive participation by lots of Ghanaian artistes.

