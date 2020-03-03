news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 3, GNA – The National Commission on Culture (NCC) on Tuesday launched the third edition of the Wear Ghana Festival, with the aim of promoting local textiles as well as creating employment for the youth who are into fashion.

This year’s festival themed “Hy3 Wode3, Wear Your Own’’ is being organized by NCC in collaboration with the Ghana Textile Production (GTP), National Theatre, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and Street Fashion Train.

Madam Janet Edna Nyame, Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture, in her keynote address at the launch of this year’s festival stated the importance of promoting national identity as she encouraged institutions to adopt local fabric designs and patterns in their regalia, uniforms and paraphernalia’s.

“The greatest attraction of a group of people is what they wear, which means we can show ourselves to the world, by what we wear and our infectious Akwaaba smile.

“Wear Ghana festival has come to stay and our intention to replicate it in all sixteen Regional Centres for National Culture in Ghana and with proper packaging we would be able to attract tourists and corporate entities to buy into it,’’ she said.

She commended the President of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for always appearing in his stylish local fabrics shirts as well as some Ministers and Parliamentarians who patronize the local fabric.

Madam Roberta Dawson Amoah, Marketing Manager of the GTA delivering her speech on behalf of Mr. Akwesi Agyemang, Chief Executive Officer of GTA stressed the need to put Ghana on the world map through fashion as part of the “Eat Ghana, Wear Ghana, See Ghana and Feel Ghana" campaign initiated back in 2017.

She urged fashion stakeholders to take advantage of the festival to showcase our beautiful fabric to sell Ghana to the world.

Activities for Wear Ghana Festival kicks starts with a float on principal streets of Accra on Wednesday, March 4, with a Fashion Night to be staged at the National Theatre on March 5, 2020.

The NCC would also organise an outreach program in some selected second cycle institution from March 9 -20 and a Ghana fashion and beauty day program on March 13-14, 2020.

