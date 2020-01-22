news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA

Accra, Jan. 22, GNA - The much-anticipated Ghanaian movie titled "Players vs Slayers” will be premiered across the country come February 14, 2020.

Directed and written by Kobi Rana, a celebrated actor and TV personality, the movie dubbed “Battles of Sexes’’ would thrill movie loving fans with some hilarious romantic comedy scenes.

The movie parades some of the finest actors on the local scene including Moesha Budong, Lawyer Nti, Fella Makafui, Teacher Kwadwo, Gloria Sarfo, Zynnell Zuh, Etty Bedi, Mama Zimbi, among many others.

The movie depicts issues in a typical Ghanaian relationship accompanied with thrills and chills and would uncover some strange happenings and secrecy in modern relationships.

Movie lovers and freaks can grab their tickets at the Snap Cinemas (AMA Office), Knustford, Global Cinemas (Weija), Vienna City (Tema), Watch and Dine (Kumasi City Mall), UDS Campus, KNUST Campus, UCC and UEW Campuses.

GNA