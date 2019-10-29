news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Oct. 29, GNA - The home of Ghana's theatre masterpieces, National Theatre, will end Wednesday Theatre Show with a fascinating play titled ''Confession Box''.

The National Theatre in collaboration with ''2 Idiots Productions'' would thrill audience with the ''Confession Box'' play masterpiece come Wednesday, October 30, at 6:30pm prompt.

A synopsis of the play exposes how demonic acts are conquered and finally subdued by the good, with ''Confession Box'' being the only source of escape.

Wednesday Theatre plays has always produced lots of excitements for theatre fans on the last Wednesday of every month and the ''Confession Box'' and “Motion One Thousand'' play are certainly not going to be an exception.

GNA