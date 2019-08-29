news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, Aug. 29, GNA - The “Bisa Aberwa” museum created by the legendary Ghanaian writer, Mr. Kwaw-Ansah, will officially be opened to the general public on Saturday, October 26.



The museum, located at Nkotum Mpo in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis of the Western Region was inaugurated by Her Excellency, the First Lady of Ghana, Mrs. Rebbeca Akufo-Addo, in July, this year.

The 2,200-exhibit facility is considered by Museologists, as one of the largest collection of sculpture in Africa considering its uniqueness.

On display at the museum are cutting edge sculptural and audio-visual representations of Africa's glorious past and the events and personalities who shaped that history.

