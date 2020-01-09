news, story, article

Anyinam (E/R), Jan. 09, GNA – The youth have been urged to take their studies seriously to achieve their future aspirations and effectively contribute their quota to national development.

Mr Emmanuel Oduro Ofosu, the Managing Proprietor of the Promising Hope Preparatory School at Anyinam in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern Region, said parents also had the fundamental duty to morally train their children to become assets to society.

He said education must equip the youth with skills to enable them to be self-reliant and participate in improving the wellbeing of their communities.

Mr Ofosu, also an Educationist, said this when he conducted parents round a newly constructed boarding house for the school and called on parents and guardians to ensure their children and wards acquired basic education.

He stated that education was the only legacy to bequeath the children, which would broaden their horizon and accelerate the pace of development.

Mr Ofosu said empowerment of unskilled youth had been a challenge to every government and therefore acquisition of basic skills by the youth was every nation’s priority.

He called for the development of a comprehensive policy, which would empower the youth to develop their talents and enhance their welfare as future leaders.

He urged the business community and churches to help provide skills training to people in deprived areas as part of their corporate social responsibility.

