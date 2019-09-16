news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Ho, Sept. 16, GNA - Togbe Kasa III, Dufia of Ho Ahoe, has lamented the negative attitude of the youth towards education, and called on parents and community leaders to engage them to prioritise education to help build the needed human resource.

He noted that most youth did not want to take advantage of educational and skill training opportunities, instead resorting to carefree lifestyles and negative habits of drugs, and excessive alcohol consumption.

Togbe Kasa said this at a fundraising durbar which formed part of the 2019 Asogli Te Za celebration of the people of the Ahoe division of Asogli State.

The durbar was on the theme “Investing in Human Resource Development for a Better Future”, and was held at the forecourt of the Ahoe Community’s ongoing social centre building project.

The Dufia of Ahoe said the situation was worrying in Ho and appealed to the police to help flush out those engaged in drugs and break up their gangs.

“Today’s youth do not want to go to school. They refuse to learn employable skills and are taking up bad habits including the use of illegal drugs. This is causing them to disrespect their elders and we need to pray for the youth to change,” he stated.

Togbe Kasa said the foundations of the Ahoe community, like all others, was built by craftsmen and people of skill, and expressed worry over the possibility that the next generation would witness a significant reduction in skilled workforce.

He said the community would set funds aside to support education, and skill training for the youth, and called on all to support Government by encouraging developmental efforts at the community level.

The Durbar was attended by the people of the Yeviewo Ahoe community who are the descendants of the Ho Ahoes in the Republic of Togo, and were led by their Chief, Togbe Agbai Xemasowu IV, who called on both Ahoe communities to support each other realise their development aspirations.

Other divisions of the Asogli State, religious organisations, businesses and individuals at the durbar helped raise funds to complete the community centre project, which would hold a skill training centre, a library, an ICT lab, clinic, conference facility and an auditorium.

GNA