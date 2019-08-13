news, story, article

By Ebenezer Sowah, GNA



Ho, Aug.13, GNA - Madam Enyonam Afi Amafuga, Volta Regional Director of Education, has called on policy-makers to engage the youth in formulating educational sector policies to enable them own it.

She said the youth had indefensible role to play as major stakeholders in the realisation of quality education delivery in Ghana and their concerns needed to be factored in crafting educational policies.

Madam Amafuga said this in a speech read for her at the 2019 International Youth Day Celebration in Ho, under the theme, "The Role of the Youth in Contributing to Quality Education in Ghana".

She said the youth had the capacity to mobilise communities to provide physical infrastructure, teaching and learning materials to enhance education.

She said in providing quality education, attention should be paid to the social, mental, physical and cognitive development of each student regardless of gender, ethnicity or geographic location.

Madam Amafuga said the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal four enjoined nations to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all.

Dr. Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister said education was the driving force behind the country's development and that without education, the country was doomed.

He commended the National Youth Authority (NYA) for its unflinching support in youth development and wellbeing.

Dr. Letsa urged the youth to avoid chasing inordinate material things, including money, and "never despise humble beginnings."

Mr Bright Acheampong, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, in-charge of Operations and Programmes, NYA, said the youth must be given the enabling environment to express their views on matters of national interest.

"...the youth must be engaged more to find solutions to challenges we face as a nation," he added.

GNA