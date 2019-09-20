news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Apowa (WR), Sept. 20, GNA - Yinson Production West Africa Limited, an operator in the Oil and Gas industry, has initiated an educational support scheme to assist brilliant learners from low income families in the Ahanta West Municipality of the Western Region.



The programme, christened the ‘Yinson Scholars Programme’ started with an initial number of ten students who would be financially assisted throughout their stay in school.

Mr Edward Mensah, Local Content and Corporate Social Responsibility Manager of Yinson Production West Africa presenting the award, said “Yinson is grateful for the opportunity to give back to the local community where it is currently operating”.

The CSR Manager said the ten Senior High School students from low income households in Yinson’s host communities including Apowa, Kejabil and Presatsir would be given monthly stipend aside the supply of trunks or chop boxes, exercise books, text books, pillows, calculators, school bags and shoes among others.

He said investing in the future generation by improving access to quality education was paramount to the company in its quest to help Ghana achieve the SDGs’ goal on education.

Mr Mensah therefore encouraged the first batch of recipients to take their academics seriously as it was the only means to turn their fortunes around for the better.

He stated that the Yinson production had chosen education as its Social Investment priority to help develop the quality of education in its host communities.

Mr Mensah added that Yinson would work at improving the lives of people in the areas where it operated, adding, “Maintaining a cordial and mutually beneficial relationship with the leaders and people of our host communities remained a core business principle”.

Mr Daniel Payne, Municipal Public Relations Officer for the Ghana Education Service (GES), expressed appreciation to Yinson Production for the initiative, adding, “Free SHS is laudable but such assistance and initiative only goes a long way to make this intervention a success ".

The PRO admonished the students, “This is the greatest opportunity that you can ever have, make time to learn and make Yinson proud".

Nana Ebum, Queenmother of Kejebil, said education was the best tool for social transformation and urged students in her community to take their studies seriously.

Yinson Production, are the Operators of the Offshore Cape Three Points (OCTP) Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO).

The company was awarded the contract by ENI Ghana and its partners in January 2015 with the FPSO currently producing Oil and Gas from the OCTP block, adding to the power supply in Ghana and contributing significantly to Ghana’s energy need and economic growth.

GNA