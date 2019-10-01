news, story, article

Saboba (N/R), Oct. 1, Youth Empowerment for Life in collaboration with Integrated Development Centre has held a stakeholders' forum to deliberate on measures to improve performance of pupils in the Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) in the Saboba District.



The forum was attended by representatives from Ghana Education Service, school management committee networks, head teachers, circuit supervisors and the youth.

Mr Jeremah Uwumbornyi, Member of Northern Regional Youth Network, expressed concern about the poor performance of pupils in the BECE in the district, hence the need for measures to improve the situation.

He said from 2014 to 2017, said out of 5178 students registered in the Saboba District within the period, only 556 had aggregates between six to 30 representing about 11.16 per cent.

The statistics, he said, further showed that consistently within the period 2014 to 2017 about 82 per cent of BECE candidates had aggregates above 31, with many females candidates performing poorly compared to male candidates.

Mr Uwumbornyi, making reference to the Northern Ghana Human Capital Index report of 2018, said there is the high possibility that the youth of Saboba might become unproductive to society if strategic and drastic measures are not instituted to address the situation.

Stakeholders cited lack of motivation for teachers, and mass promotion of pupils as factors affecting poor performance in basic schools in the area.

They also agreed to avoid mass promotion of poor performing pupils, intensify joint monitoring and supervision, and organize quiz competitions among schools to improve the performance of pupils in the BECE in the area.

Media persons, who attended the forum, also agreed to provide airtime for stakeholders to discuss issues concerning the poor outcomes of basic schools within the district.

GNA