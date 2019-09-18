news, story, article

By Bright Ofori Asiamah / Eshun Kaku Famiyeh, GNA



Shama-Yabiw (WR), Sept. 18, GNA - Recomm Consult, a consultancy firm based in Takoradi has donated learning materials to kindergarten and Class one pupils of the Yabiw Methodist School in the Shama District.

The items, which included, exercise books, pencils, erasers, plastic chairs, logos, sharpeners, and study charts, all valued more than Gh¢2,000.00.

The Chief Executive Officer of Recomm Consult, Ms Lawrencia Esi Annan said as part of the firm's activities, they organised a project dubbed: "Back to School" with the intend of assisting students in their academic journey by providing them with essential learning materials to aid them in learning.

Ms Annan said for the past years, management of the firm has been visiting schools to empower them through career guidance sessions and that this year, they decided to inspire school children by equipping them with the relevant materials to enhance their academic work.

She said "after listening to the plight of the Yabiw Methodist School, we decided to support them with learning materials specifically to the KG 1&2 and Class 1 pupils and am hopeful that the items will serve as a solid foundation in their academic journey".

Ms Annan said the dream was realised through the efforts of some benevolent donors in their bid to also give back to society and prayed that the learning materials would go a long way to help both teachers and pupils in their academic work.

The Head Teacher of the school, Madam Adwoa Animah, thanked the management of Recomm Consult for their generosity and lauded their efforts for such an initiative, stressing that, the lack of such items had been a major worry to the school.

She said the gesture of Recomm Consult was an answered prayer by God to relieve them of their burden, and appealed to other organisations and the general public to assist the school which has a population of more than 800 pupils

GNA