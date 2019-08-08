news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Aug. 08, GNA - The maiden Yaa Asantewaa Memorial Foundation inter-schools’ debate for girls, has been held at Tanoso near Kumasi, with a call on stakeholders and corporate bodies to invest in women literacy programmes.

Mr Kwame Omane Kwarteng, the President, said through such efforts Ghanaian women would be equipped with the requisite knowledge, skills and self-confidence needed for effective participation in the nation’s development processes.

“We should rally behind our women to overcome low self-esteem, stereotypes and societal norms militating against their active involvement in the efforts to achieve the socio-economic aspirations of the people,” he noted.

Mr Omane Kwarteng, who was addressing the closing session of the debate, held at the Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ Senior High School (SHS) at Tanoso, explained that women had an indispensable role to play in influencing the lives of Ghanaians for the better.

Schools which participated in the event included Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ SHS, Afia Kobi Serwaah Ampem SHS and Ejisuman SHS, and they took turns to debate on the topic relating to women in leadership.

The London College of International Business Studies, EPP Books Company Limited, as well as Silver Trust Travel and Tour, were sponsors for the programme.

Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ SHS emerged winners with 38 points, and took home a tablet phone electronic device and other souvenirs, while Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem SHS took the second position with 36 points, with Ejisuman SHS finishing third with 32 points.

The two runners-up received souvenirs from the sponsors.

As part of the programme, the Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ SHS Cultural Troupe put up a splendid cultural performance to reinforce the campaign to empowering women.

Mr Omane Kwarteng said the debate sought to inculcate in female students the art of public speaking in order to overcome inferiority complex.

“We seek to remind our young female students that they could break every barrier impeding against their development irrespective of the challenges at hand,” he stated, and entreated women to take a cue from the legendary Nana Yaa Asantewaa, who fought the odds at her time to lead the Ashanti Army to war.

Ms Lydia Osei-Wusu, an Assistant Headmistress of Yaa Asantewaa Girls’ SHS, lauded the organizers of the programme for the initiative, and advised female students to be focused on their books.

