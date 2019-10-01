news, story, article

By Albert Futukpor, GNA



Yendi (N/R), Oct 1, GNA – The Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Mahama Abukari (II) has announced that he is in discussions with the authorities of the University for Development Studies (UDS) to establish a UDS campus at Yendi.

This, he said would run various programmes for the benefit of the people.

He said he earmarked a four-acre land at Yendi to help UDS to establish a campus in the area, which is the traditional capital of Dagbon.

Ya-Na Abukari (II) announced this at the Gbewaa Palace at Yendi when Madam Heather Cameron, the Canadian High Commissioner to Ghana, paid a courtesy call on him to congratulate him on his enskinment as the Overlord of the area.

Ya-Na Abukari (II), who spoke through Nanton-Naa Mahamadu Bawa (V), expressed the hope that the discussions between him and the UDS authorities would be fast-tracked such that the Yendi campus of UDS would be established on time for academic exercise to begin during the next academic year.

He appealed for Canadian scholarships for the people of the area to study medicine, engineering amongst other critical programmes abroad to help develop the area.

Madam Cameron spoke about the areas of collaboration between her country and Ghana commending the Ya-Na for his leadership towards ending early, forced and child marriages in the country.

She spoke about the peace in the Northern Region and the Dagbon Kingdom, saying it created opportunity for development and well-being of the people.

