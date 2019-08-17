news, story, article

By Dominic Adoboli, GNA



Kete Krachi (O/R), Aug. 17, GNA - A residential empowerment vacation camp by World Vision Ghana (WVG) for basic school girls from over 20 remote communities in the Krachi West District of the Oti Region, is underway in Kete Krachi.

In all, 100 upper primary and Junior High School girl-children, aged nine to 13, from Bommaden, Pechi Akura, Sabaja, Monkra, Osramanae, Gyengyen, Aburujo, Kpachu, Gyesaeyor, Ntewusae and Kadentwe, are participating in the annual weeklong camp, the third since 2015, organized by WVG Krachi cluster, in collaboration with the District Education Directorate and others.

It is on the theme; "empowering the girl child for responsible living", and aimed at empowering them to overcome all manner of odds they would encounter as vulnerable girl-children to enable grow into positive adulthood for the benefit of communities and the nation.

Ten facilitators are taking them through life-building topics including physical body changes, exploring who the children are, digital literacy, emotional and mental changes, decision-making and team work, gender equity and violence against children and child rights.

Others are aerobics, sports and games, moral lessons and craft making to prepare them physically, mentally and emotionally.

Mr Edward Owula, the Cluster Programme Manager, said several school girls in remote areas continue to be not only vulnerable but also live in abject poverty due to lack of knowledge and education.

He said there is the need for parents and guardians to ensure that girl-children go to and remain in school as this is the only way for families to break the vicious poverty cycle.

Mr Owula reminded the girls they are the country's future leaders and so should be disciplined, focused and steadfast in their endeavours.

He said as a child-focused organization, World Vision will continue to empower children through formal education to be able to reach their potentials.

Mr Sasu Brako, Education Project and Life Skills Officer, WVG, said the programme would prepare the children as agents of change for their communities and entire nation.

Mr Thomas Doe, District Head, Department of Social Welfare and Community Development, representing the District Chief Executive of the area, Mr Douglass Ntim, commended WVG for being supportive of girl-child education in the area and stressed the need for more girls to be roped into future camp events.

Nana Nteh Kwabena, Public Relations Officer (PRO), the Education Directorate, described as very encouraging, the collaboration between the Directorate and WVG and other local collaborators, and promised the relationship would be sustained to eradicate poverty and ignorance from the area.

Nana Atta Kpebu II, chief of Gyengyen, chairing the opening, charged the children to see themselves as achievers, study hard, bracing up against all odds to succeed, and also to eschew wasting hours on unproductive films and TV programmes, which would only slow down their progress and development.

Ten care givers selected from the beneficiary communities are providing care and support to the children during the event.

Miss Magdalene Onikple, a participant, expressed gratitude to the organizers of the programme and appealed that the camp be held annually to assist them realize their dreams.

