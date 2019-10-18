news, story, article

Kumasi (Ash), Oct. 18, GNA - The Conference of District Directors of Education (CODDE) has called on government to withdraw the new Pre-tertiary Education Bill, which is currently before parliament.

It said there is the need for further consultations with all major stakeholders in education as this would ensure that divergent views are addressed in the Bill to ensure its successful implementation.

This was contained in communique issued by CODDE at its 26th annual conference held at Koforidua in the Eastern Region.

It was jointly signed by Mrs Margaret Frempong–Kore, President, and Dr Daniel Annan –Edufful, National Secretary, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Kumasi.

On the recruitment of Non -Teaching Staff, CODDE suggested that the District Directorates of Education should be allowed to recruit personnel within their districts to fill various vacancies.

This, the Conference said, would help solve the accommodation challenges encountered by many personnel posted from outside the districts.

The Directors also called on government to maintain the current mode of interviewing personnel in the service who are due for promotion.

They also called for the immediate placement of all Director IIs on Level 23 of the single Spine Salary Structure, as required by the law.

CODDE commended government for the introduction of the new curriculum and urged government to provide the teachers with all the needed teaching and learning materials.

