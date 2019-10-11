news, story, article

By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA



Effiduase (Ash), Oct. 11, GNA - The AngloGold Ashanti Ghana Malaria Control Limited (AGAMal), a subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti Limited , has embarked on a three-day free indoor residual spraying exercise on the entire Compound of Wesley Girls’ High School (WGHS)at Cape Coast, the capital of Central Region.

All the classrooms, the nine dormitories, laboratories and staff bungalows, were sprayed to be protected from not only mosquito infestation, but other nuisance insects, for the next nine months.

The gesture was a response to an appeal sent by the authorities of the school to public-spirited organisations to help curb mosquito invasion in the school, which led to widespread malaria attacks among students and teachers.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency from AGAMal and signed by Rosemary Ampofo-Bekoe, the Business Development Manager, said the swift response was to help get rid of mosquitoes and other insects to curb the rising malaria incidence, which was affecting teaching and learning in the school.

The statement said it was the core business of AGAMal to develop, implement and sustain a malaria control programme that was effective, efficient, economical, measurable and responsive to the needs of the communities.

“Our main objective as an organisation is to propagate and work within the agenda of reducing malaria incidence in Ghana through strategic partnership with stakeholders, local assemblies and communities”, the statement said.

In partnership with the Ghana Health Service, National Malaria Control Programme, the Obuasi Municipal and Obuasi East District Assemblies, AGAMal was also implementing free indoor residual spraying in all AngloGold Ashanti‘s catchment areas namely; Obuasi Municipality and Obuasi East District in the Ashanti Region.

The Programme is receiving funding from AngloGold Ashanti Ghana and the Global Fund and Innovative Vector Control Consortium (IVCC).

The statement said all the eleven districts in the Upper West Region, the Kassena Nankana, Builsa North and Builsa South districts in Upper East Region were also benefiting from the AGAMal’s free residual spraying exercise, in order to help curb malaria in the country.

It threw open an invitation for their services to interested parties and individuals who may seek their non-commercial services for indoor residual spraying – a preventive Malaria Intervention with the ultimate aim of saving lives.

“The programme can either be customised to suit client’s needs or chosen from a bouquet depending on baseline data and available resources.

We therefore seek for partnership with corporate entities to assist in the efforts to prevent and control malaria primarily through Indoor Residual Spraying and other effective preventive interventions such as bed nets and “larviciding”, the statement added.

According to the statement, Mrs. Kay Oppong Nkrumah, the Headmistress of the school thanked AGAMal for the exercise which was a swift response to the school’s plea for help” and said it would contribute a great deal to the continuity of the schools high academic excellence.

GNA