Accra, March 20, GNA - The West African Examination Council (WAEC) says it has suspended the conduct of 2020 West Africa Secondary Certificate Examination in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.



A statement signed by Mrs. Agnes Teye-Cudjoe, Head of Public Affairs the WAEC National Office, said the action was in line with the protocols put in place by governments of WAEC member countries to prevent the spread of the disease.

“In light of the above, the Timetable for the WASSCE for school Candidates, 2020 has been suspended until further notice.

The statement said a new timetable for the conduct of the examination will be designed and made available to all stakeholders when the health situation improved.

Ghana has since Thursday, March 2020 recorded 16 COVID-19 cases and is implementing measures, including the indefinite closure of all schools, to contain the disease.

Nigeria, Liberia, Sierra Leone and the Gambia are the other members of WAEC.

