By Philip Tengzu, GNA

Wechiau (UW/R), March 16, GNA – The Wa West District Education Directorate has organised a quiz competition for girls in basic school to build their confidence in answering questions as part of efforts to improve girl-child education.

Madam Hawa Daari, the Wa West District Girls Education Officer, said the importance of girl-child education to societal and national development could not be overemphasised, hence the need to empower them through provision of equal opportunities for education.

She advised the girls to take their studies seriously to excel in their education and develop themselves for a positive contribution to the growth of their communities.

The Wechiau D/A Basic School, Wechiau R/C Basic School, Islamic Basic School and the Wechiau Girls Model Basic School participated in the quiz, which focused on English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science and General knowledge.

Madam Daari said Non-governmental Organisations, development partners and the Government were investing resources to enhance girl-child education adding that girls had no reason not to excel.

She appealed to the teachers to take special interest in girl-child education and support them in their academic activities.

The quiz competition was also to build the confidence of the girls in question answering as well as in public appearance as they prepared for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Some of the questions focused on menstrual hygiene and teenage pregnancy to enlighten the girls on those issues, which were inimical to their education.

The school children were also sensitised to the Coronavirus (COVID-19), its mode of transmission and the prevention methods to enable them to prevent the spread of the deadly disease.

The activity, which was also to observe the International Women’s Day, would be replicated in all 10 circuits within the District.

