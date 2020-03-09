news, story, article

By Philip Tengzu, GNA



Wechiau (U/W), March 9, GNA - The Wa West District Assembly has honoured 11 students who performed creditably during the 2019 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the district as part of measures to engender a meaningful competition among the students.

The awards, which also honoured five females who had grades from 6 to 20, was also to encourage girl-child education in the district.

Mr Edward Larbiri Sabo, the Wa West District Chief Executive (DCE), announced this at the 63rd Independence Anniversary celebration at Wechiau where the prizes, ranging from GH¢600.00 to GH¢1000.00, were handed to the beneficiaries.

Lance Corporal Muyo Isaac of the Wa West District Police, commanded the parade of 660 students from 22 schools including three Senior High Schools.

The two best performing schools in the 2019 BECE were also recognised with a Nasco 32-inches LED television set.

"The Wa West District in our quest to motivate and engender hard work among pupils and schools introduced the best student award to honour hard working teachers and students at the BECE", Mr Sabo said.

He said the Assembly has also constructed classroom blocks in some schools in the district as part of measures to improve quality education.

Mr Sabo said the Member of Parliament for the area has also donated six motorbikes to the education directorate in the district and this is to help improve monitoring and supervision efforts.

"I wish to assure you that we will not relent on our efforts as an assembly but will continue to collaborate with the education directorate so as to bring quality education to our children in the district", the DCE said.

Mr Sabo said government has introduced the Dorimon Senior High and Wechiau Senior High Technical Schools in the district in the efforts to make education accessible to more students in the area.

On other infrastructure, he said, government, through the assembly, has awarded the Wechiau-Ga stretch of the road on contract to improve economic activities in the area.

