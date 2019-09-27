news, story, article

Accra, Sept 27, GNA – Vivo Energy Ghana has supplied learning materials to the Ghana Education Service (GES) for distribution to some basic schools in Greater Accra for the 2019/2020 academic year.



The oil company said the presentation formed part of its sustainability programme dubbed “energy for education,” which was aimed at supporting Ghana’s efforts towards achieving sustainable development goal four, which dwelt on quality education.

The educational materials, mainly books, are expected to aid teaching and learning at various schools across the Greater Accra Region, a statement issued to the GNA by Vivo Energy Ghana communications manager Mrs Shirley Tony said.

Basic school children in the Greater Accra Region, who reported at school for the first time in the new academic year were advised to take reading serious.

According to the statement, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr Ben Hassan Ouattara, who presented the books encouraged school children to take their studies seriously so that they can have better academic foundation to help their advance studies.

Mr Ouattara was quoted as saying: “This is your formative stage and it is very important that you take your lessons and studies seriously.

“Listen to your teachers and read more to adopt a reading habit that will catapult you to the future you desire”.

“Not everyone has the opportunity to be in school and I want to urge you all to take advantage of the books given to you and make good use of them”.

He reaffirmed Vivo Energy Ghana’s continuous commitment to supporting the educational sector by rolling out impactful and inclusive initiatives to help school children.

The statement also quoted the Greater Accra Regional Basic Schools Coordinator, Mrs. Susana Kennedy, as having received the books on behalf of GES and expressed her profound gratitude to Vivo Energy Ghana for continuously supporting the GES.

“I want to thank Vivo Energy Ghana for these books. Though we gave you a short notice, we knew we could count on you anytime for support and you did not turn your back on us,” she said.

“This solidifies our relationship with you as development partners. We are grateful and I assure you that these books will be used by generations of school children to come”.

GNA