By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah/Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Oct. 11, GNA - Professor Osei-Wusu Achaw, Vice Chancellor of the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) has appealed to government to deal with the industrial action by the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG).

He said it was time the government found a practical solution to the matter to avoid derailment of the academic calendar of the technical universities in the country.

Speaking at the 27th matriculation of the university in Kumasi, he said strike actions by university teachers often attracted bad image for Ghanaian academic institutions.

It was therefore, important for the government, through the Ministry of Education and other key stakeholders to come to the negotiating table to address the issues once and for all.

A total of 6,277 students made up of 2,722 males and 1,839 females, were formally admitted to pursue various degree, HND, diplomat and certificate programmes for the 201920 academic year.

Twenty five (25) applicants were also admitted to pursue Master of Technology programmes in Water and Environmental Engineering, Health Statistics, Financial Statistics and Chemical Engineering.

Prof. Achaw said the university would not compromise on its high academic standards and advised the new students to manage their times well and adhere strictly to rules and regulations of the university.

He also urged them to desist from alcoholism, indecent dressing and unbridled sexual lives that could affect their academic work.

