Accra, Oct. 10, GNA - The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), has honoured Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Education for his hard work, dedication and unique leadership qualities.



According to a statement from the Ministry to the Ghana News Agency, the Association described the Minister in a citation it presented to him at the National UTAG Conference, as delusional and a true leader, whose works had transformed the educational sector.

The citation, which was read by the outgoing UTAG National President, Dr Eric Opoku Mensah, also praised the Minister for being a listening and visionary leader, whose expertise had helped to uplift the standards of education in the country, the statement said.

Part of the citation read, “You have proven to be a true friend of the UTAG fraternity. Your composure in times of crises situations sets you apart as a true leader. There is no doubt that your Ministry is one of the most challenging entities at this time in Ghana. Many are those who have gone ahead of you, who did not survive this long in office”.

Dr Opoku Mensah was quoted as saying: “And it is not as though your tenure has been without the usual hues and cries that characterise the sector. The difference is how you have handled them.

“Your ready-to-engage-and-explain strategy, coupled with your readiness to listen and learn has really been the bedrock of your success.

The statement said even though the Minister is part of government, he had always been a soft paw for UTAG during negotiations for better conditions of service for its members.

“The National Executive Committee of UTAG presents this token to you in appreciation of your extraordinary support for our course,” Dr Opoku Mensah added.

