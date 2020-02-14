news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Swedru, Feb 14, GNA - A United States (US) based Ghanaian Evangelist, Philip Mawunyo, has lauded government for the introduction of the free Senior High School (SHS) policy that enabled Ghanaian children to pursue free secondary education.

He said Ghanaians must spontaneously rise up to support the government’s efforts to use resources available to push the SHS programme in order to sustain the policy.

Evangelist Mawunyo who is also the head Pastor of the Kingdom Faith Impact Chapel International in the US was speaking at the inauguration of the Kingdom Faith Christian Academy, a Bible School at Swedru in the Agona West Municipality.

The Evangelist also launched the branch of the Church at Swedru and further outlined plans to plant more branches in Agona West and other adjoining districts.

He urged parents to continue to support their children with all their basic needs, now that government had taken the chunk of expenditure on education.

He said the policy which he described as “laudable” was being practiced in the US to offer American children quality secondary education.

Evangelist Mawunyo said it would be suicidal for Ghanaians to oppose the free SHS policy because the country will soon reap the benefits as the students grew to become responsible adults.

He stated that the church established a school charging a minimal school- fees for children in and around Agona Swedru to receive quality education.

The main objective, he indicated was to support government’s efforts to promote free education in Ghana and urged the parents in the area to send their kids to the school for inclusive education in addition to moral upbringing.

Reverend Daniel Opoku, headmaster of the school and head pastor of Swedru branch of the Church urged the parents to invest heavily in their children’s education.

He said the best legacy parents could bequeathe their children was to educate them well to become independent and responsible in future.

GNA