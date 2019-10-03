news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Oct. 3, GNA - The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has awarded scholarship packages to 31 of its brilliant but needy students for the 2019/2020 academic year, under the University’s Vice Chancellor’s Endowment Fund (VCEF).

The goal of the VCEF is to improve access to University Education in Ghana by helping brilliant but needy students receive free undergraduate education at UPSA.

Out of the 49 students that applied for scholarship, the Fund was able to award 31 students; comprising 11 continuing students, who received scholarship packages for the 2018/2019 academic year, and 20 new beneficiaries.

The 11 continuing beneficiary students include Faisal Adam, Prominent Edukor, McPhelan Atti, Enoch Agyire, Benjamin Alinyo, Abigail Simon, Nana Kwaku Ofori, Precious Akpene Amenyoh, Bernard Agyei Asiedu, Saviour Korda and Hannah Annorbea.

The 20 new beneficiaries are Patience Akosua Larbi, Belinda Asare, Portia Wekia Danlugu, Grace Rowland, John Alawin Akagur, Godwin Goh Kudzo, Eunice Ramatu Adzika, Theophilus Nuer, Benjamin Kojo Atisa and Angella Elorm Sekle.

The rest are Gabriel Dzodzegbe, Barbara Tawiah Ashong, Paul Harrison Twumasi, Dorcas Adombire, Mariam Saeed, Reflector Mensah, Kwabla Donkor Doku, Evans Akelentera, Prince Kalayi and Justine Kekeli Adzo Amegatse.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the award ceremony in Accra, Professor Charles Barnor, the Pro-Vice Chancellor (VC) of UPSA, said there is a strong relationship between poverty and education, and this has affected the ambitions of many.

He said the VC of the University established the Fund to provide opportunities to needy students who were admitted but aree to complete their programmes as a result of financial constraints.

The Pro- VC noted that there was a Scholarship Committee in place to put up structures in identifying the background of people who applied to access the fund, adding that “we are looking at family background, the income, possibility that applicants may not be able to complete their programmes”.

Prof Barnor told GNA that after going through the interview, the Committee screens and selects qualified applicants, saying, "it is a stringent criterion but all for the purpose of identifying people who really need to access the VCEF".

He said however, there has been challenges with regards to getting more funds to support the initiative and appealed to corporate institutions to assist in identifying bright and financially- challenged students who desired an opportunity to undertake tertiary education at UPSA.

Prof Nana Owusu-Frimpong, Board Member of VCEF, said the Fund was targeting a seed amount of one hundred million cedis ($20 million) within the next four years.

He said to ensure accountability and transparency; the Fund was managed by a Board of Trustees composed of external professionals of high refute, working through dedicated fund manager and the Fundraising and Awards Committees.

GNA