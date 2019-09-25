news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Sept 25, GNA - The University of Professional Studies, Accra, (UPSA) has launched three new Master of Arts (MA) programmes for the 2019/2020 academic year.

The programmes, which have been sanctioned by the National Accreditation Board (NAB) include MA in Peace, Security and Intelligence; MA in Brands and Communication Management; and Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Impact Entrepreneurship and Innovation.

Professor Charles Barnor, Pro-Vice Chancellor of UPSA, in his remarks at the launch noted that the introduction of the three new programmes was in line with the University's mission to provide and promote higher professional education and training in business and other social science related disciplines by leveraging a structured mix of scholarship with professionalism in Ghana and beyond.

He said although Ghana was currently perceived to be one of the most peaceful and stable democratic country in Africa, there were a number of violent inter and intra-group conflicts that threatened Ghana’s stability.

He said in the light of the above, it was imperative for institutions of higher learning to design appropriate programmes to train professionals in the management of peace, security and intelligence.

He said it was against this background that UPSA under the Centre for Advanced Security and Intelligence Studies (CASIS) was mounting an MA degree in Peace, Security and Intelligence Studies programme.

With regards to the MA in Brands and Communication Management, Prof Barnor said it was an aspect of the already approved programme, however, market trends and need assessment from professionals and corporate institutions required that UPSA designed a programme of such content, rigor and duration.

He said among its objectives would be, to provide students with knowledge of role of brands and communication with a focus on the creation of strong brand equity; and to familiarize students with key building tools for brand equity and effective communication of the brand.

Prof Barnor reiterated that the proposed programme placed much emphasis on the identification of opportunities and ideas in the environment and equipping students with capacity to manage and grow ideas in viable businesses to create jobs and reduce employment.

He said among the objectives of the MA in Impact Entrepreneurship and Innovation were; to train aspiring or active entrepreneurs to start or scale up business projects that have a significant social or environmental impact in Ghana.

He said it would also equip entrepreneurs with effective tools and methodologies to design and innovate on both existing business concepts; and to provide entrepreneurs with effective innovative strategies for building a competitive advantage in growing their business.

He said target population from which applicants would be chosen were; all individuals within the Ghanaian population and abroad who have obtained a good first degree (Second Class Lower division or better) from an accredited university.

“A third class with at least five (5) years working experience may be considered after an admission interview,” he added.

The Pro-Vice Chancellor stated that a relevant recognized fully qualified Professional Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA), and Association of Certified Chartered Accountants (ACCA) would be considered.

Prof Barnor said it was the hope of the University that these three programmes would contribute to the development agenda of the government of Ghana and further help to address the unemployment challenges in the country.

GNA