news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, Feb. 10, GNA - The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has launched its ‘Community Academic Project’ for the La Nkwantanang M/A Seven and Eight Basic Schools in the La Nkwantanang- Madina Municipal District, in the Greater Accra Region.

As part of the initiatives, the UPSA would organise Saturday classes for the pupils with its students and the Faculty volunteering in teaching Mathematics, English, French, and Social Studies and other subjects.

Professor Abednego Feehi Okoe Amartey, Vice-Chancellor, UPSA, at the launch, on Monday, said that this would help students in their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

As part of the activities marking the University’s 55th Anniversary celebration, it would implement other initiatives, aimed at improving the academic performance of the pupils.

They include partnering the School for the institution of a teacher motivation award scheme.





Additionally, it would provide computers for practical training in Information Communication Technology (ICT), books, shelter to be used as canteen, and then fix the louver blades in the classrooms so children could stay in school while it rained.

Prof Okoe Amartey said the best way to celebrate the University’s Anniversary was to extend its contributions to society.

Therefore, the Management of the University identified some areas it could partner and it was committed to offering its support geared towards redefining basic education.

He, thus appealed to organisations, groups, institutions and non-governmental organisations to emulate UPSA in its community outreach programme.

Madam Paulina Kyeremanteng, head teacher of La Nkwantanang M/A Eight, expressed gratitude to the UPSA for going to their aid.

She stated that the schools had chalked a lot of successes in academics, sports, cook and arts, and Independence Day competitions.

However, it had many challenges, she said, explaining that ICT lessons were held with only two laptops for both schools; while students were compelled to eat in their classrooms because there was no canteen.

Madam Kyeremanteng said there was no library and students constantly broke the louver blades, exposing them to harsh weather conditions.

She said anytime it rained, lessons were halted for both teachers and students to find places of shelter until it subsided.

The UPSA’s initiatives would, therefore, complement their efforts to resolve them.

Mr Peter Nambu Ngala, Head of Supervision at the La Nkwantanang-Madina Education Directorate, also said they were grateful for the support.

GNA