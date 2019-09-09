news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA



Accra, Sept. 9, GNA - Mr Raphael Apetorgbor, President of the Graduate Students’ Association of Ghana (GRASAG)-Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) chapter, has entreated students to hold firm ethical principles.

He said the values were important in fighting anti-social vices such as corruption and cheating.

Mr Apetorgbor gave the advice during the orientation for GIMPA modular fresh students in Accra.

The orientation exercise was aimed at equipping the fresh student with the basic and necessary information as to life on campus, its general ethnics, norms and legally sound traditions.

The students were taken through online training system and plagiarism software system among others.

The President of GRASAG GIMPA urged the students to strive hard so posterity will praise them.

“As students, our responsibility is to study hard because that’s our passport to becoming productive citizens. Education is a great socioeconomic equalizer and a stepping stone to something higher and brighter,” he said.

He further urged them to be guided by the institute motto: "Excellence, Leadership and Management", as they seek to enhance knowledge to build the nation.

Mr Apetorgbor said graduate students were part of the educated Ghanaians who were expected to use their knowledge in research to contribute to national development.

He congratulated the freshers for securing a place at GIMPA, and for choosing GIMPA for their post graduate studies.

Professor Philp Osei Duku, the Deputy Rector of GIMPA, called on the new students to be responsible, disciplined and focused on their studies.

He also congratulated the new students on their admission to the institute.

Some officials of GIMPA, who were present at the event included; Prof Samuel Adams, the Dean of School of Public Service and Governance (SPSG), Mrs Gloria Appoh, the Director of Academic Affairs, Dr Lord Mawuko Yevugah, Head of Department for Public Management and International Relations, SPSG, and Mr Kwabena Amoah, Senior Assistant Registrar, SPSG.

GNA