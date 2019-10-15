news, story, article

By Robert Anane, GNA



Accra, Oct 15, GNA – The Bui Dam Authority will soon conduct feasibility studies for the construction of a 2.5-megawatt solar farm, for the University of Ghana.

The farm, when completed, will augment the University's hydro-electric power usage, which is critical to its core mandate.

This was made known when the Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the University in Accra on Tuesday, to pave way for the beginning of studies, towards the commencement of the project.

In a Brief remarks, Mr Fred Oware, Chief Executive Officer of the Bui Dam Authority, said discussions towards the commencement of the project took place for more than a year.

"We find it necessary to sign the MOU because we are now about to conduct the various studies needed to be done, before doing the actual project," he said.

Mr Oware said without the MOU, it would be impossible to commit resources to the project.

He said the Authority began its own first phase towards completing a 100- megawatt solar plant at Bui, adding, "We are doing the civil works right now."

Mr Oware promised to do a first class job for the University.

Professor (Prof) Francis Dodoo, Pro Vice Chancellor, in charge of Research, Innovation and Development, University of Ghana, said they were expecting more productive collaborations with the Authority.

He expressed appreciation for the project and said when completed, it would compliment the functioning of the University,

Mr Oware, and his Deputy, Mr Anthony Boye Osafo-Kissi, signed on behalf of the Bui Dam Authority, while Prof. Dodoo initialed for the University of Ghana.

GNA