news, story, article

By Eunice Hilda Ampomah, GNA



Accra, Aug. 9, GNA – In the quest to generate funds to effectively run its administrative and academic affairs, the University of Ghana (UG) on Friday launched the “UG@70 Alumni Homecoming” weekend in Accra to support the University in that regard.

Activities to be undertaken in the Homecoming weekend celebration include the Volta Hall@60 Celebration, ‘Akwaaba’ Night, Dinner and Musical Concert, Campus Tours, Inter-Hall Sports Competition, Geography Alumni Homecoming, and Thanksgiving Service.

Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, the Vice Chancellor of the University in his welcome address said the University had established an Endowment Fund to diversify the sources of its internally generated fund and reduce the burden put on students even as they made a fair contribution to it.

By that, he said, a special account had been created to accumulate contributions to the Fund to ensure strict compliance with the Financial Regulations Act and the UG’s financial regulations as well as transparency and accountability.

Prof. Owusu explained that a strong Alumni, helped among others to galvanise efforts towards the improvement of the overall quality of student life, upscale enrolments of qualified students, preserve the Institution as a great national heritage, and guarantee high levels of academic quality and achievement.

“The Endowment Fund has yielded close to GH¢5,600,000.00 and I am happy to report that the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has redeemed his pledge of five million Cedis that he made during the launch of the endowment in May 7, 2018 and I express our profound gratitude to him for the noble gesture,” he added.

The Vice Chancellor said the University Management and Council had rolled out an initiative to ensure fiscal discipline and prudent financial management of the fund and gave an assurance to the alumni that their contributions were going to be transparently accounted for.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, an alumnus of the University in a recorded video telecasted at the launch said the world judged a University by what its graduate do, and the alumni of every institution defined the Institution.

He advised the alumni to exhibit good conducts wherever they found themselves to promote a good image of the University.

He urged lecturers, students and administrators of UG to strive to modernise and promote innovation in the institution and the country at large.

Mr Yaw Osafo-Maafo, the Senior Minister in a speech delivered on his behalf on, “Ghana beyond Aid,” said Ghana had been correctly described as being “resource rich”, however, despite its recent socio-economic gains, it remained largely underdeveloped.

The narrative of under-development, he said, could be changed if the citizenry mobilised resources effectively, efficiently and creatively and put them into use to create direct and profound benefits to Ghanaians.

“Ghana beyond Aid is a prosperous and self-confident Ghana that is in charge of her economic destiny; a transformed Ghana that is prosperous enough to be beyond needing aid, and that engages competitively with the rest of the world through trade and investment,” he said.

Mr Osafo-Maafo said to achieve the Ghana Beyond Aid vision, the nation had to harness its resources effectively and deploy them creatively and efficiently for rapid economic and social transformation.

“This will require hard work, enterprise, creativity, and a consistent fight against corruption in public life. It will also require that we break from a mentality of dependency and adopt a confident can-do spirit, fuelled by love for our dear country, Ghana,” he said.

Ghana Beyond Aid, is a call for a new way of thinking by every citizen and setting development priorities right so that creative energies and enormous resources could be deployed to fast-track the country’s economic transition from an aid-dependent country to a confident and self-reliant country, the Senior Minister said.

Mr Osafo-Maafo advised the citizenry to adopt values such as patriotism, honestly in dealing with each other and the State, respect for each other, discipline and hard work, volunteerism, self-reliance on Ghana’s resources as the primary driver of national development, wise and efficient use of the nation’s resources, transparency and accountability, equal opportunities for all Ghanaians, and strong support for growth of the private sector.

GNA