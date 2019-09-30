news, story, article

By Robert Anane,GNA



Accra, Sept 30, GNA - The University of Ghana (UG), Legon, has exceeded its target of achieving a female to male intake enrollment ratio of 50: 50 respectively by the year 2020.

"The total enrollment this year shows a ratio of female to male at 51 per cent to 49 per cent, which means 9,288 females enrolled, compared to 8,924 males.

Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Vice Chancellor of the UG, said this in Accra, at the 2019 matriculation ceremony of the University.

"By this feat, the University has already exceeded its target of achieving a female to male enrollment ratio of 50:50 by the year 2020.

Prof. Owusu also observed that for the ninth year running, students who completed their WASSCE in May, were able to enter the university in the same year of writing their examinations.

He said the University would continue to work with the relevant agencies towards expanding its intake, as it prepared "for the expected large number of applicants next year, following the graduation of the first batch of Senior High School leavers, under the Free Senior High School programme.

The Vice Chancellor spoke to the new students and advised them to uphold the values of the University saying, "you are expected to contribute your quota to enhance the university's image, and to ensure, that you do not do anything that could bring the name of the University into disrepute."

He continued; "I encourage you to be committed to your studies and to also participate actively in all university activities."

Prof. Owusu advised the students to be vigilant and security conscious while on campus, and report suspicious activities to the University authorities.

He also encouraged them to report cases of sexual harassment or misconduct."Never be afraid of victimisation. You are assured of maximum protection from the University so be bold and do what is just and right," the Vice Chancellor said.

Mrs Mary Hazel-Ashia, Registrar of the University, administered the matriculation oath and cautioned, that the attention of the UG was drawn to reports of some persons, who were impersonating officials of the University, to offer fraudulent admission and accommodation.

"All enquries regarding admission to the University of Ghana should be directed to the admissions office, located at the university's registry," she said.

A total of 18,212 applicants were enrolled for this academic year by the University, consisting of 15,167 undergraduates, and 3,045 graduates.

