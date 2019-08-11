news, story, article

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie/Evans Donkoh/Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Sunyani, Aug. 11, GNA – The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) on Saturday held its fourth congregation for 1,143 students, including; 30 postgraduates at its main campus in Sunyani.

The undergraduates were 1,113 consisting of 885 males, indicating 79.5 per cent and 228 females, representing 20.5 per cent who were awarded degrees and diplomas.

But one international student from the Republic of Chad was among the postgraduates who graduated in Natural Resources, Planning, Mathematics and Environmental Engineering.

Prof. Harrison Kwame Dapaah, the Vice-Chancellor announced in his report, saying that with initial enrolment of 154 students in 2012, the University which started with two undergraduate programmes under the School of Engineering and School of Natural Resources now had total student population 6,556 as of May 2019.

He advised the graduands to be the University’s goodwill ambassadors in the society through diverse industries where they would be pursuing their respective careers, stressing the programme of study that each of them pursued had amply prepared them to contribute meaningfully to serve the country and humanity.

Prof. Dapaah therefore challenged them to go into the world as ethically and well-trained discipline professionals and do the very best they could at wherever they found themselves, saying that would be the surest way to a successful career.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also addressed the ceremony as the special guest of honour.

Among his entourage were Prof. Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in-charge of tertiary education, Mrs. Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, the Bono Regional Minister and her Deputy, Mr. Siaka Stevens who is also Member of Parliament (MP) for Jaman North.

Others included; Professor George Yaw Gyan-Baffour, the MP for Wenchi and a Minister of State responsible for Planning and Mr. Ignatius Baffour-Awuah, the MP for Sunyani West and the Minister for Employment and Labour Relations.

GNA