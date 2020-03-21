news, story, article

By Samuel Akumatey, GNA



Ho, March 21, GNA - The local chapter of the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) of the University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has awarded the executive and members who excelled in 2019.

The event, held at the Ho Teaching Hospital Campus of the University, awarded student groups and associations, entrepreneurs, and artists, with winners having to secure public votes among nominees who had been assessed by a panel.

Also awarded were leaders and past executives who had and continues to impact positively on the Union’s growth and development.





Kofi Mawuli, Local President of the Association, told the Ghana News Agency that the awards initiative continued to soar, and announced at the event of two upcoming campus exchange seminars with an assurance of increased academic security.

He advised students to stay clear of political extremism and not avail themselves for political abuse, particularly during the election year.

Divine Kporha of the 2018 Year Group won the Alumnus of the Year Award, having supported the Association over the years.

Traditional smock dealer, Samuel Akoliga, received the Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and Abigail Eyram was capped Student Fashionista.

Student Blogger went to Isaac Yenube, Student Activist to Samuel Anesala, and the General Assembly Member of the Year went to Prosper Bubune.

Priscilla Arthur won the Most Promising Student Award, Emmanuel Boateng; Parliamentarian of the Year, and Mary Adaeze Udeoha, a Nigerian student, emerged most Influential Personality.

