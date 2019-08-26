news, story, article

By A.B. Kafui Kanyi, GNA



Ho, Aug. 26, GNA - The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), in Ho, has inaugurated a six -member Appeals Board for peaceful resolution of disputes in the University.

The Board has Justice Emmanuel Kwami Ayebi, a retired Appeal Court Judge as its Chairman and Mr Cedric Dekoonu as Secretary.

Other members are; Mrs Sheila Y.N. Minka-Premo, Mr Raphael B.K. Aboagye, Mr Samuel Walter Kofi Buami and Reverend Niboe Elizabeth Mavis Yawa.

The Board will handle disputes including; acts or omissions in contravention of Act 828 or the Statutes enacted by the University Council, breach of employment contracts by the University, promotion issues, grievances by students against the University, welfare and discipline issues and any other matter referred to it by the Council.

Professor John Gyapong, Vice Chancellor of the University said UHAS had enjoyed cordial relationship between its constituents and management as regards disputes, but as an institution it needed the Appeals Board to address differences as contemplated by Act 828.

He said management of the University would provide needed support to enable the Board discharge its duties as provided in the Statute.

Prof. Gyapong urged the University family to use the Board in the resolution of all disputes and not resort to law courts with its attendant effects.

Justice Victor Mawulom Jones Dotse, UHAS Council Chairman said the Board was necessary for effective governance and academic excellence and reiterated the call on students, teaching and non-teaching staff of the University to use the Board to resolve all conflicts.

Justice Ayebi, Chairman of the Board expressed gratitude to the University management for the confidence reposed in them and pledged the readiness of the Board to work professionally for a harmonious UHAS community.

