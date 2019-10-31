news, story, article

Mampong (Ash), Oct 31, GNA – The Asante-Mampong College of Agriculture of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has taken deliberate steps to bolster agriculture education and expertise in the country.

It has consequently awarded scholarships to 33 of this year’s graduating students who obtained first class honours in the sciences, to enable them pursue post-graduate studies in Agriculture and related fields in the College.

The Reverend Father Professor A. Afful-Broni, the Vice Chancellor of UEW, speaking at the 16th congregation at Asante Mampong, said the beneficiary students after completing the programmes, would help bolster the country’s agricultural expertise to aid the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In line with this, the College is establishing an on-campus Seed Research Division, to help boost the government’s flagship programme - Planting for Food and Jobs (PfJ) and other related initiatives in Agriculture.

Additionally, it has commenced feasibility studies into the establishment of a meat factory in support of the One District One Factory programme.

The two projects when they become operational, would help create jobs for the scholarship beneficiaries as they would be employed at the same College to boost consultancy services and academia.

The Rev Fr Afful-Broni counseled the 908 graduands who had pursued various programmes in the sciences in all its three faculties, against complacency.

They should not be content with the first degree but to strive to climb higher the academic ladder, using the first degree as a stepping stone.

The vice-Chancellor further advised the graduating students to upgrade their knowledge in Information Communication Technology (ICT) in order not to be left behind in the fast-advancing digital world.

This, he said, would enable them remain relevant in the world of work.

Having graduated from the College of Agriculture, where versatility has been at the core of their education, he said, they had no excuse to complain about unemployment.

"I would urge you to endeavor to use the employable skills already acquired to create their own jobs" he added.

Mr. Emmanuel Osei Kuffour, was adjudged the best male student and the overall best student whiles Miss Doris Owusu, was the best female student.

