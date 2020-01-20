news, story, article

By Kwabia Owusu-Mensah, GNA



Kumasi, Jan. 20, GNA – Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, Vice Chancellor of the University of Education Winneba (UEW), has warned students against any form of academic malpractices at the University.

He said University’s management would not compromise the quality of its academic work as it also worked to ensure students’ discipline.

“Only bear in mind that there will be no room for laziness, absenteeism, and cheating during lectures and the writing of your long essays examinations,” he told the newly-admitted students of the University’s Distance Education model at a matriculation ceremony in Kumasi.

A total of 4,419 candidates were formally admitted to pursue various programmes at the study centres of the University in the northern zones of the country.

Rev. Prof. Afful-Broni pointed out that, management was providing the students with the necessary tools and equipment, while at the same time, strengthening the capacities of their tutors to effectively train them to do research and write their own assignments, including long essays.

They should therefore take advantage of the opportunity to study hard and desist from any form of malpractice, which could truncate their academic ladder.

Academic excellence and management was the University’s core values, and he vowed that the tertiary institution was ready to go all out to protect its integrity.

Rev. Prof. Afful-Broni said the University, the first to start distance education in Ghana, had maintained its position as the best, excellent leader in that area and had been receiving requests from traditional rulers and other prominent leaders to establish study centres in their communities.

“The UEW is desirous of continually improving itself through concrete reforms and revitalization of its staff, while expanding its facilities to increase enrolment and increase access to quality tertiary education for many people,” he added.

Rev. Prof. Afful-Broni appealed to teachers to take advantage of the distance education programme of the University to attain higher education, which was now a requirement being demanded by employers.

GNA