By James Esuon, GNA



Winneba, (C/R), Sept. 3, GNA - A two- day sensitization workshop on the new-four-year Bachelor of Education Curriculum has been held for Teachers of the University of Education Winneba (UEW).

The Institute for Teacher Education and Continues Professional Development (ITECPD) of the University, facilitated the workshop which is aimed at sensitising participants to be familiar with new reforms of teacher education in Ghana, understand the nature of the pre-tertiary curriculum, equity, gender, inclusivity and cross cutting issues (CCI).

Teachers of 15 colleges of Education affiliated to the UEW are attending the workshop.

Meanwhile, the University had held series of meetings with principals of the colleges to find solutions to challenges facing them.

Some of the topics discussed at the workshop include; hybrid mode of teaching post-graduate programmes, national teaching standard, structure and the national teacher education curriculum framework.

Vice Chancellor of UEW, Reverend Father Prof. Anthony Afful-Broni, who opened the workshop said it was to whip up the enthusiasm of the teachers and also to enable them to be abreast with the reforms.

He said the Ministry of Education (MOE) put a team together to discuss matters affecting the implementation of the four-year bachelor of education curriculum as soon as it was introduced, and commended the team for its hard work to enhance the success of the programme.

Prof Afful-Broni said a number of training workshops had been lined up by the University for the teachers of Colleges of Education to update their knowledge for full implementation of the new curriculum.

The Vice Chancellor commended the Ministry of Education and the Curriculum team for the introduction of the new-four- year- B-education, which is expected to be implemented in the first semester at the various colleges of education affiliated to the University.

Prof. Dominic Danso Mensah, Director of IITECP expressed the hope that expectations and goals would be met to ensure full implementation of the programme.

He said the ITECPD would do everything possible to partner others to organize series of workshops for participants and expressed confidence that they would go back to make effective impact in the various colleges of Education to promote quality teaching and learning.

Prof Jophus Anamuah-Mensah, facilitator of the workshop said politicising the reforms could be a potential disaster to the educational system in the country and stressed the need for education policies to be a continuous process to prevent it from being thrown overboard to the detriment of the country.

