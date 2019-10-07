news, story, article

Kumasi, Oct. 07, GNA – The University of Education Winneba (UEW) is developing innovative, demand-driven programmes and courses to attract a wide range of students, particularly at the graduate levels.



To this end, the College of Technology Education Kumasi, (COLTEK) of the University, has introduced five new graduate programmes in 2019/2010 academic year.

The programmes are Master of Philosophy in Catering and Hospitality, Master of Philosophy Fashion Design and Textiles as well as Master of Philosophy Mechanical Technology.

The rest are; Master of Philosophy Electrical and Electronics and Master of Philosophy Automotive Engineering.

Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni, the Vice Chancellor of the University, who announced this, said COLTEK was also in the process of introducing more market-driven programmes to meet the needs of industries and commerce.

He was speaking at the matriculation of fresh students into the University for the 2019/2020 academic year.

A total of 5,876 students were admitted to pursue various programmes at the graduate, degree and diploma levels.

This year’s admissions is said to be the highest so far in the College’s history.

Rev. Prof. Afful-Broni said COLTEK had a special mandate to train professionals for all levels of technical and vocational training in Ghana under the TVET programme, using the Competency-Based Training (CBT) module.

This mandate, according to the Vice Chancellor, had received great boost from the African Development Bank and the government of Ghana, resulting in the training of students as well as the construction and equipping of state-of-the-art workshop and laboratory facilities on the campus.

Rev. Prof. Afful-Broni said the University would not compromise on its standards and urged the new students to take advantage of the various facilities to strive for excellence in their academic pursuit.

