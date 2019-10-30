news, story, article

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie, GNA



Sunyani, Oct. 30, GNA – The University of Energy and Natural Resources (UENR) over the weekend graduated its first Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) candidate and conferred Masters Degree on nine others at the institution’s first special congregation ceremony in Sunyani.

The graduation brought the total number of post graduate students to 52, one PhD and 51 Masters since the inception of the University in November 2012.

The pioneer PhD graduate, Dr Kenneth Bentum Otabil pursued Environmental Engineering Management whilst the eight others were Messrs Abraham Essel, Master of Philosophy (MPhil), Social Forestry and Environmental Governance; Mordecai Opoku Ohemeng, MPhil Applied Mathematics; and Justice Amenyo Kessie, also MPhil, Applied Mathematics.

The rest were Richard Roy Amoah, Master of Science (MSc), Sustainable Energy Management; as well as Messrs Prosper Naah Angnunavuri, Prince Twum Barima, Shaibu Osman, Ebenezer K. Siabi and Michael Ohemeng, MSc, Environmental Engineering Management.

Speaking at the programme, Professor Harrison Kwame Dapaah, the Vice Chancellor (VC), said the University is poised to become a leader in the educational enterprise through active research, teaching and innovation.

He urged the graduates to be goodwill ambassadors of the institution in the world of work, since the programme of study each of them pursued amply prepared them to contribute meaningfully to serve the country and humanity.

The VC said from a humble beginning in 2012, UENR has, become one of the fastest growing institutions in the country and has graduated more than 1000 students in several disciplines in six Schools - Natural Resources, Engineering, Sciences, Agriculture and Technology, Management Sciences and Law and Graduate Studies.

Prof Dapaah said the phenomenal growth of the University, regarding enrolment was a manifestation of its resolve to admit and train students in cutting-edge programmes to meet the needs of the country and also to fulfil the aspirations of individuals.

He stated UENR’s achievements within that relatively short period of its existence attested to the fact that the University is determined to fulfill its mandate and contributing significantly to the development of the country.

In a valedictory message, Dr Otabil admitted the task of attaining the PhD Degree was very daunting and herculean but with perseverance and determination, he eventually achieved the dream and pledged to contribute his quota towards the growth of the University and the progress of the country.

GNA