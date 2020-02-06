news, story, article

Dungu (N/R), Feb. 06, GNA – The Institute for Interdisciplinary Research and Consultancy Services (IIRaCS) of the University for Development Studies (UDS), has opened its 13th annual Harmattan School in Tamale.

The Harmattan School is a two-day platform established by the University to engage stakeholders to discuss and deliberate on development challenges facing Northern Ghana and to suggest suitable solutions to them.

This year’s theme for the event is: “Towards Universal Health Coverage in Ghana: Ensuring Healthy Lives and Promoting Well-Being for All: Our Shared Responsibility”.

Professor Felix K. Abagale, Pro Vice Chancellor of UDS, who opened the School on behalf of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Gabriel Ayum Teye, speaking on the theme, said it revolved around the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) three, which talks about ensuring healthy lives and promoting wellbeing for all.

He said for the country to achieve this goal, stakeholders needed to join forces to work towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) among citizens.

“On matters of health, every individual should be part of the partnership to ensure that by 2030, there will be healthy lives and wellbeing for all”, he noted.

He appealed to stakeholders to also contribute their quota towards the development of communities in the northern part of the country, and urged them to promote good health among the people to improve on their living standards.

Professor Teye gave the assurance that the UDS would continue to use the Harmattan School to heighten discussions on topical issues confronting the growth and development of the country as part of their effort to contribute to the welfare of citizens.

Dr John Eleezah, Northern Regional Director of Health, said the government would upgrade infrastructure and provide essential medicines as well as the use of modern technology at health facilities across the country as part of plans to achieving UHC for the citizenry.

Mr Salifu Saeed, the Northern Regional Minister, commended the UDS for the Annual Harmattan School, and gave the assurance that the Northern Regional Coordinating Council (NRCC) would partner the University to carry out projects that would benefit the region.

He said government was committed to ensuring that the country would attain the SDG three by the targeted date to ensure productive and healthy citizens.

That, he indicated, would guarantee the country’s economic growth and help achieve the government’s Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.

The Northern Regional Minister appealed to the UDS and other institutions to collaborate with the Road Safety Authority to deepen the education on road safety rules and regulations to help reduce the alarming rate of road casualties in the country.

