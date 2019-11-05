news, story, article

By Hannah Awadzi, GNA

Accra, Nov. 5, GNA - The University of Cape Coast (UCC) is developing new library policies and operational manuals to reflect best practices in Library and Information Management, Dr Mac-Anthony Cobblah, the Librarian, has said.

The Library has also established the ‘Research Commons,’ which is comparable to any kind in the world for graduate students and faculty members.

“The Sam Jonah Library Research Commons is envisaged to meet the Research needs of Graduate students, academic staff and Research Fellows," Dr Cobblah told the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

“University Libraries all over the world provide scholarly information resources, learning facilities, spaces and services to support teaching, learning and research,” he said.

As part of the Library Week Celebration, the University of Cape Coast commissioned the Research Commons and Law library.

The Week was on the theme: “The 21st Century Library Services for Higher Education: Redefining University of Cape Coast Library Services”.

Dr Cobblah said efforts were being made to adopt new technologies like the e-library platform comprising online catalogue, UCC Institutional Repository, Online Library Services and the e-resources (e-books and e-journals).

The Library has also been restructured into three departments to reflect its academic nature, namely; Client Services, Collection Management and Technical Services, and Information Technology and Research Support.

Other new sections established are the Learning and Research Support Section, Distance Learning Library Services, Library IT Infrastructure and Digital Services, Business Development Unit, Persons with Special Needs Section, and Library Policies and Operational Manuals Session,” Dr Cobblah said.

The University envisages to establish the Sam Jonah Research and Exhibition Library Centre for Excellence on the Legacy of Dr. Sir. Sam Jonah; create Knowledge Commons for undergraduates; and build Conference and Seminar rooms for departments that do not have such facilities.

“We also intend to have other facilities for managing Indigenous Knowledge at the Africana Unit, Computer Assisted Learning Unit and Resource Training Centre; Reading Room and Personal Librarian Services,” he added.

GNA