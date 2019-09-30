news, story, article

Cape Coast, Sept. 30, GNA – A total of 1,851 post graduate students who pursued various post-graduate programmes for the 2018/2019 academic year have graduated at the 52nd congregation of the University of Cape Coast (UCC).



They included 22 PhD; 70 MPhil, and 1,759 MBA, MSc, MEd, MA, MCom as well as Post-Graduate Diploma, Post Graduate Certificate in various disciplines including nursing and two Executive Masters.

Professor Joseph Ghartey Ampiah, the Vice Chancellor, in his address said UCC School of Graduate Studies (SGS) had over the years sought to mount post-graduate programmes of relevance to the socio-economic and technological development of Ghana and the sub-region as a whole.

“In line with two of our core objectives, we shall continue to provide the necessary support to place our graduate school on a pedestal befitting us as the university of competitive choice in the sub-region and beyond”, he said.

He said UCC would continue to chart innovative paths to respond to national and international needs through research, effective teaching and community engagement to significantly benefits societies.

Prof Ghartey-Ampiah said the university had and would continue to churn out graduate students with strong ethics and commitment to society.

The Vice Chancellor said the university received a total of 5548 graduate applications for the year under review but could only admit 3,560 due to inadequate facilities and staff.

In this regard, he stressed the need for the expansion of facilities including Science and teaching laboratories and the engagement of more qualified academic staff for graduate teaching and research.

He assured that the university would intensify its engagement with industry for funding research projects and also for practical training of its students.

He said a team of researchers from the College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, of the University developed seven different varieties of cowpea as part of its “Cowpea Project” which were approved by the National Varietal Release and Registration Committee (NVRRC).

The project, which would contribute to job creation, poverty reduction and food security falls in line with the Government’s “Planting for Food and Jobs” flagship programme, he stated.

Mrs. Nancy Thompson, Chairman of the University Governing Council underscored the relevance of graduate education in nation building and commended the UCC SGS for its immeasurable efforts towards delivering graduate education to meet the manpower needs of the country.

She admonished the graduates to find more innovative ways of doing business and using the knowledge and skills acquired to impact society.

