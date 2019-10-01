news, story, article

Cape Coast, Oct. 1, GNA - The Department of Forensic Science of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) has graduated the first batch of its students at the second session of the 52nd congregation of the University.

The students, all males were awarded BSc Forensic Science degrees and are expected to augment crime investigations in the country.

The Department enrolled its first batch of students in the 2015/2016 academic year to help train competent and adequate personnel for the system.

In all, a total of 2,461 students who successfully completed their programmes of study for the 2018/2019 academic year graduated from the College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences and the College of Humanities and Legal Studies respectively.

Addressing the congregation, the Vice Chancellor Professor Joseph Ghartey Ampiah said the study of Forensic Science was very important as it helped to provide evidence in criminal cases.

He said the University had renewed its collaboration with the University of Cordoba in Spain to run the programme.

Under the agreement, he said forensic students of UCC would undertake semester long exchange programmes at the University of Cordoba.

Prof Ghartey-Ampiah highly commended the young Forensic Science Department saying, though young, the Department had chalked a number of successes which deserved commendation.

He said the Department with grant support from the Skills Development Fund developed and successfully piloted a training programme in crime scene management and investigation for personnel of the Ghana Police Service.

The Vice Chancellor further announced that the Department of Animal Sciences was in the process of developing its rabbitry into a Centre of Excellence in rabbit research while support had been obtained to research into meat quality and characteristics.

He said a team of researchers from the College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences of the University also under the year under review developed seven different varieties of cowpea as part of its “Cowpea Project” which were approved by the National Varietal Release and Registration Committee (NVRRC).

He said the project, which would contribute to job creation, poverty reduction and food security falls in line with the Government’s “Planting for Food and Jobs” flagship programme.

Prof Ghartey-Ampiah implored the Government to as a matter of necessity assist the university to expand its infrastructure and purchase more equipment to be able to deliver effectively on its mandate.

He advised the graduates to make an impact where ever they found themselves saying, “this beautiful country enlist your contribution and informed guidance in spearheading its socio-economic development”.

GNA