Cape Coast, Feb. 22, GNA - The University of Cape Coast (UCC) has condemned the violence that erupted during the Oguaa Hall Week celebration at midnight Saturday, describing it as unfortunate.



It assured the public of its collaboration with the Police to investigate the incident and ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

"Management wishes to state unequivocally that all perpetrators would be brought to book and dealt with appropriately," a statement issued on Saturday, signed by Mr Felix Adu Poku of the Public Relations Office, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said.

It urged all students, staff, the entire University Community and stakeholders to remain calm while investigations continue.

GNA